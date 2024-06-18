D23 Gold Members Can Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror With Exclusive Merch

D23 is introducing some fun new exclusive merchandise for Gold Members to celebrate the anniversary of the classic attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year at Walt Disney World, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is a star in it’s own right, entertaining millions of passengers and Disney Parks fans for three decades at Walt Disney World’s third theme park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios (though it was Disney-MGM Studios when the attraction opened).

The attraction, inspired by a “lost” episode of the classic television anthology series The Twilight Zone, has long been a favorite and has a deep lore all its own – including that of “The Tip Top Club” – a lounge on the unmarked 13th floor of the Hollywood Tower Hotel, the Hollywood landmark in which the attraction takes place.

Leading the band at the Tip Top Club is Anthony Freemont (who devotees of the show may recognize) and serves as the destination for the passengers in the doomed elevator that went missing that night back in 1939.

To celebrate the anniversary of the attraction, D23 Gold Members can purchase some limited edition items that pay tribute to the attraction, including a matted print celebrating the Tip Top Club, and a collectible pin featuring the iconic marquee of the attraction – recreating the effect of the entrance transforming from “The Hollywood Tower Hotel” into “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.”

To purchase the items, showcased in the links below, D23 Gold Members must be logged into DisneyStore.com with the account tied to their Gold Membership.

D23-Exclusive Hollywood Tower Hotel 30th Anniversary The Tip Top Club Matted Print Limited Edition | Disney Store

When you're ''dropping in'' to The Hollywood Tower Hotel, what better place to disappear into the night than the one and only Tip Top Club? Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror with a vintage-inspired advert for this dazzling old Hollywood haunt. With a dark red matte and elements of gold foil detailing, this limited edition wall hanging will bring Hollywood glamour and ''Twilight'' thrills to your home décor.

D23-Exclusive Hollywood Tower Hotel 30th Anniversary Flipping Pin Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Limited Edition | Disney Store

The year was 1939 and Hollywood was a bustling young movie town at the height of its Golden Age. According to legend,The Hollywood Tower Hotel was a star in its own right. Standing out amid the glitz and the glitter, The Hollywood Tower Hotel was a beacon for the show business elite – but it also had a darker yet thrilling side. Now, we invite you, if you dare, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the attraction with this starlet of a pin. Featuring the ornate entry sign of The Hollywood Tower Hotel, you can flip the plaque around to reveal the mysterious marquee of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.