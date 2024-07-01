Disney Character Letter Spirit Jersey is The Perfect Fashionable Way to Promote Your Fandom

We love to share our love of Disney characters and one of the easiest ways to do that is through apparel! This summer, Spirit Jersey is helping fans rep Disney in the cutest way, with a new simplistic top that will go with everything!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to incorporate a new Disney Spirit Jersey into your rotation and this style is all about Disney Characters! A new super comfy oversize top is just what you’ve been looking for as you plan your summer vacation wardrobe.

This new design just dropped at Disney Store and features a cream colored base with bright hues for the large “Disney” displayed across the back shoulders.

Speaking of the “Disney” wording, each letter is colored to look like a beloved character! From left to right we see: Mickey Mouse – D Donald Duck – I Winnie the Pooh – S Pluto – N Goofy – E Tigger – Y

The unisex cut of the shirt is designed to look good on all body types and it will pair well with jeans, khakis, leggings, skirts, capris and more!

The Disney Spirit Jersey is available now at Disney Store for adults and sells for $74.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults

