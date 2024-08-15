Unleash Your Inner Disney Villain With This New Collection by Pandora Jewelry Available at Disney Store

The new Disney Villains Collection by Pandora Jewelry is now available at Disney Store. These items can be sold separately or bought as a set.

What’s Happening:

Collection Includes:

  • Ursula Dangle Charm by Pandora – The Little Mermaid
  • Maleficent Glow-in-the-Dark Charm by Pandora – Sleeping Beauty
  • Poisoned Apple Charm by Pandora – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Queen of Hearts Charm by Pandora – Alice in Wonderland
  • Cruella De Vil Charm by Pandora – 101 Dalmatians
  • Evil Queen Ring by Pandora – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Ursula Dangle Charm by Pandora; The Little Mermaid | Disney Store $70.00

Maleficent Glow-in-the-Dark Charm by Pandora; Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store $85.00

Poisoned Apple Charm by Pandora; Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store $85.00

Queen of Hearts Charm by Pandora; Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store $75.00

Cruella De Vil Charm by Pandora; 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store $85.00

Evil Queen Ring by PandoraSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store $95.00

