Disney Visa Cardmembers? Get to Groovin’ with All New Exclusive Groot Pin

Disney Visa cardmembers have the chance to groove with Groot with the newest exclusive pin release.

This Disney Visa cardmember exclusive pin celebrates everyone’s favorite dancin’ tree.

With a special pin-on-pin design, it features the Disney Rewards 2024 logo.

This limited release pin is now available on Disney Store’s website.

Link to the individual item can be found below.

Groot Pin – Guardians of the Galaxy – Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2024 – Limited Release | Disney Store – $17.99

Enameled cloisonne

Nickel finish

Official Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp

Mickey icon pin backs

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Pin: approx. 1 ¾’’ H x ¾’’ W

Card: 3 ½’’ H x 2’’ W

Imported

