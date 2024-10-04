Fans have been dazzled by Disney’s latest collaboration that mashes up the enchanting vignettes of Fantasia with the fashions of Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing. While Pleasing hosted pop up events last week to launch the collection, today guests can shop their favorite looks at Disney Store.

Disney Store is bringing the whimsical Fantasia x Pleasing Collection to fans in the US and UK, and they don’t even have to leave home to shop the assortment.

x Pleasing Collection to fans in the US and UK, and they don’t even have to leave home to shop the assortment. Charming, classy, and bold this robust product lineup celebrates three distinct sequences from the iconic animated film. Adding to the magic, the collection features original illustrations of unforgettable Disney Fantasia characters, reimagined through the Pleasing lens.

Fantasia Hoodie

Sorcerer Mickey dazzles on a selection of accessories and apparel; dancing Hippos delight on socks, sweatshirts, and journals; and an adorable baby pegasus graces a hoodie and a cozy towel.

La Danza Delle Ore Journal – Pleasing

La Pastorale Towel – Pleasing

Other Pleasing favorites including nail balm, nail polish and lip balm help to round out this incredible selection of Fantasia-inspired products.

Nail Balm

The Disney Fantasia x Pleasing collection will be available Friday, October 4 on Pleasing.com, DisneyStore.com DisneyStore.co.uk

x Pleasing collection will be available Friday, October 4 on Pleasing.com, Prices range from $25 to $289 / £25 to £289. Links to items can be found below.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Sorcier Vintage T-Shirt

Sorcier Patch Hoodie

L'Apprenti Sorcier Towel – Pleasing

Sorcier Tote in Red

L’Apprenti Sorcier Tote in Blue – Pleasing

L’Apprenti Sorcier Sock – Pleasing

Sorcier Nail Polish Set

Fantasia Crewneck

Big Lip Moisture Balm

Pastoral Symphony

Pastoral Nail Polish Set

Dance of the Hours

Delle Ore Nail Polish Set

Danza Delle Ore Crewneck

