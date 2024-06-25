New Follow-Me Remy Proves Anyone Can Cook

A new Follow-Me Remy lets everyone feel like Linguini in the kitchen.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- While you may not have your own tiny chef to sit atop your head and help cook delicious French cuisine, this is the next best thing.
- Follow-Me Remy is a new remote control toy that allows you to guide Chef Remy and watch Remy react to the food he loves (or doesn’t).
- The first setting lets you steer Remy in all directions.
- The second setting activates Remy to follow the cheese, while reacting to the other treats you place along his way.
- Follow-Me Remy is now available on Disney Store.
- Link to the individual item can be found below.
Free shipping at Disney Store:
Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Juse use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Follow-Me Remy Remote Control Toy – Ratatouille | Disney Store – $34.99
- Ages 3+
- Requires 4 x AAA batteries, included (2 for Remy, 2 for RC)
- Remy: 6 ½’’ H
- Remote Control: 1 ¼’’ H x 3 ¼’’ Diameter
- Packaging: 9’’ H x 12’’ W x 5’’ D
- Imported
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and season fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag.