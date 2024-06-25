New Follow-Me Remy Proves Anyone Can Cook

A new Follow-Me Remy lets everyone feel like Linguini in the kitchen.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

While you may not have your own tiny chef to sit atop your head and help cook delicious French cuisine, this is the next best thing.

Follow-Me Remy is a new remote control toy that allows you to guide Chef Remy and watch Remy react to the food he loves (or doesn’t).

The first setting lets you steer Remy in all directions.

The second setting activates Remy to follow the cheese, while reacting to the other treats you place along his way.

Follow-Me Remy is now available on Disney Store.

Link to the individual item can be found below.

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Juse use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Follow-Me Remy Remote Control Toy – Ratatouille | Disney Store – $34.99

Ages 3+

Requires 4 x AAA batteries, included (2 for Remy, 2 for RC)

Remy: 6 ½’’ H

Remote Control: 1 ¼’’ H x 3 ¼’’ Diameter

Packaging: 9’’ H x 12’’ W x 5’’ D

Imported

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and season fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag.