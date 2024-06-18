Go Crazy This Pin-Tastic Tuesday With Pins Featuring Stitch to Celebrate 626 Day at Disney Store

Pin-Tastic Tuesday is here on Disney Store and every Tuesday they feature the latest pins to add to your collection. Today they are celebrating the upcoming 626 Day with pins featuring Stitch.

What's Happening:

Check out some of the latest pins just released for Pin-Tastic Tuesday celebrating 626 Day in celebration in honor of Stitch.

Check out some of the new pins below.

Lilo & Stitch Experiment 626 Pin Set; 626 Day 2024; 3-Pc. Limited Edition | Disney Store $74.99

Stitch Experiment 626 Scented Coffee Pin 626 Day 2024; Limited Release | Disney Store $17.99

Stitch Experiment 626 Scented Ice Cream Pin 626 Day 2024; Limited Release | Disney Store $17.99

Stitch Experiment 626 Scented Baking Pin 626 Day 2024; Limited Release | Disney Store $17.99

Other Pins Include:

Piglet Pin Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store $12.99

Winnie the Pooh Pin | Disney Store $12.99

Grumpy Pin; Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | Disney Store $12.99

D23-Exclusive The Lion King 30th Anniversary Jumbo Spinner Pin Limited Edition | Disney Store $24.99