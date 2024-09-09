This month, Loungefly is all about the bling and they are wasting no time getting ready for holiday celebrations (can year round Disney fashion) with a stunning new gold mini backpack and zip wallet. The latest arrivals to Disney Store’s Loungefly assortment are covered in sequins and accented with Minnie ears and a large bow.

Whether you’re a fan of the glitz and galmor of Hollywood, like a little sparkle for your holiday wardrobe, or believe that everything is better when it’s covered in gold, you’re going to love the new Loungefly mini backpack and wallet at Disney Store!

This glittery iterations of Loungerfly’s essential accessory will add the perfect pinch of elegance to your Disney collection.

As with most Loungefly designs, the mini backpack features a front zipper pouch for extra storage, two side pockets and a large zipper center section to hold everything you need for a visit to the Disney parks.

Padded adjustable straps and a top carry handle provide a couple of options for transport; while a matching lining features dark gold Minnie heads and dots along the interior that compliment the exterior Minnie ears and bow to finish off the look.

The zip wallet has the same sequins, ears, bow, and lining and features a zip pocket for coins and four slots for cards.

The Minnie Mouse Gold Loungefly collection is available now at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Gold Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack

Zip opening with double zip pull

Front zip compartment

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Side slip pockets

Top carry handle

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

12'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 6'' D

Minnie Mouse Gold Sequin Loungefly Wallet

Zip opening

Includes clear ID window with Mickey icon cut-out

Four card slots

Zip coin compartment

Goldtone hardware

4 1/2'' H x 6'' W (including ears) x 1 1/2'' D

