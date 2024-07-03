H&M to Launch Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Kidswear Collection

Disney and H&M are partnering together for a new Mickey Mouse kidswear collection designed by Keith Haring.

What’s Happening:

H&M reimagines the inventive art of Keith Haring with its latest kidswear collection. Drawing on the artist’s signature Disney Mickey Mouse depictions, the collection, comprising clothes, shoes and accessories, features collages and all-over prints in the familiar shades of red, white and black, as well as a light denim blue.

Keith Haring’s long-time passion for the globally beloved character began when Haring was a young boy. Keith was encouraged by his father, an amateur cartoonist himself, to draw and even dreamed of being a cartoonist like his idol Walt Disney. After moving to New York in 1978, Haring quickly became part of the art scene with his drawings of Mickey Mouse appearing on subway walls, streets and clubs.

Items available in the collection include a baseball jacket, T-Shirts, denim jackets and dungaree dresses.

These items, available for kids up to age 14, will be available in store and online

Below are a selection of items from the new Disney’s Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection.

What They’re Saying:

Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Kidswear Design and Creative at H&M: “Keith Haring’s interpretation of Disney’s Mickey Mouse is quite playful and we wanted to reflect that in the vibrant prints. It is a modern homage to both the artist and the animated character, as well as fashion and art, and I am really proud of what we have created combining these two icons.”

Liz Shortreed, Category Vice President, Disney Consumer Products: "Our latest collection with H&M is fun and lively, inviting younger generations to connect with some of Disney's most beloved characters in stylish new ways. Like Keith Haring and H&M, we celebrate creativity and artistic expression, working closely with global fashion partners to reimagine our stories for new audiences."

David Stark, Founder and CEO of Artestar, the global brand licensing and consulting agency representing the Keith Haring Studio: "Keith loved connecting with younger generations through his work and regarded Walt Disney as one of his creative inspirations. He celebrated Disney's Mickey Mouse as a cultural icon and his interpretations have long been relegated to the art world. H&M has beautifully reimagined Haring's work and melded the two legends, offering a kidswear collection that helps spark inspiration and creativity."

