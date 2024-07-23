Harveys is stirring up some mystical magic in the form of a new tote bag featuring the one and only Maleficent! Swirl your wardrobe with the majestic and wicked purples and greens associated with our favorite horned baddie through Harveys latest collaboration with Disney Store.

Embrace your evil side and show your love for Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent courtesy of Harveys and Disney Store. The California based brand is back with an all we design that celebrates one of the greatest villainesses in pop culture!

’s Maleficent courtesy of Harveys and Disney Store. The California based brand is back with an all we design that celebrates one of the greatest villainesses in pop culture! Sensible, practical fashion meets Disney magic on Harvey’s newest mural style tote bag that’s decorated with two versions of the Maleficent.

On side features her in her human form with horned headdress, staff, and raven close at hand; meanwhile turning the bag around will reveal the villain in her dragon form as she exhales a stream of glowing green fire.

As with most Harveys bags, this is expected to sell out quickly. According to a post on the official Harveys Instagram exclusively at Disney Store

While pricing hasn’t been announced, similar size Disney themed Harveys totes sell for $218.00.

