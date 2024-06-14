Set Sail For Classy Fun with Her Universe’s Steamboat Willie Dress at Disney Store

Her Universe is tipping their hat to Mickey Mouse and his alter ego Steamboat Willie with a darling dress that’s come to Disney Store! If classic black and white vibes speak to you, start making room in your closet, because this dress is going to be essential for your Disney look.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Steamboat Willie is sailing into Disney Store and while he has his own vessel for travel, he’s hitched a ride with Her Universe!

The fandom fashion brand is celebrating the mouse that started it all with a classy dress that’s perfect for a visit to the Disney Parks, your next cruise line vacation, or wherever else you share your love of Disney.

Keeping things simple, Her Universe opted for a beloved silhouette complete with spaghetti straps and cross bodice with black and white stripes on one side and solid black material on the other that leads into a full skirt.

At the base are logos of Mickey Mouse, the titular steamboat (with puffs of smoke), and a ship’s helm to steer you to adventure!

Guests can shop Steamboat Willie dress now at Disney Store and prices range from $69.99.

Mickey Mouse Dress for Women – Steamboat Willie

Buttons feature embroidered anchors

Half striped/half solid black top

Circle skirt

Side zipper

Hook and eye fastener

Adjustable tie straps

Adjustable tie belt

Side pockets

Knee length

97% cotton / 3% spandex

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!