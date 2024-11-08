Hong Kong Disneyland Introduces New Mystery Trash Can Figurines

The new miniature figures are causing quite a sensation among Hong Kong Disneyland guests!

You think trash can culture is big in the U.S. Disney Parks? Wait until you see what’s going on at Hong Kong Disneyland!

What’s Happening:

As shared by the Disney Parks Blog

Available in stores around Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, each box contains one randomly selected trash can figurine.

The six trash cans featured in the collection include: World of Frozen



Toy Story Land

Tomorrowland

“it’s a small world”

Main Street U.S.A.

PUSH the Talking Trash Can in Fantasyland

The collection was designed by Amy and Rachel, who walked the park several times in order to choose the six trash cans to feature in the collection. Their top priority was choosing something colorful, allowing the themes to be distinguished from one another and catch the eye of potential collectors.

Inspiring the collection at the beginning, PUSH, the talking trash can who roams around Fantasyland engaging with guests, was a must to include. “At the time, we wanted to create something unique to the park, and I immediately thought of making a mini-PUSH because of its popularity,” shared Amy. “We landed in this direction and decided to make a mini trash can mystery set of six.”



The six figures have created somewhat of a phenomenon at the resort, with guests even dressing up as some of their favorite trash cans!