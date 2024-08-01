Simba might not be a king just yet, but in our hearts, he reigns supreme! Over at Disney Store that charming lion cub is standing in the spotlight as a speciality LEGO building set that commemorates 30 years of The Lion King. Of course he’s not the only new character to descend at Disney Store as other colorful sets that previously have debuted are now available too!

with their Young Simba set and this excellent collectible is available now at Disney Store. Fans young and old will enjoy assembling the set that contains all the pieces to make a display size figure of Simba. As with similar LEGO figures, this offers limited articulation to achieve a couple of interesting poses.

LEGO Young Simba 43247 – The Lion King

In addition to the lion cub, a variety of other LEGO sets have arrived too including Dancing Groot, Star Wars and Marvel Scenes, and some Disney Princess magic.

LEGO Moana's Flowerpot 43252

LEGO Maleficent's Dragon's Form and Aurora'a Castle 43240 – Sleeping Beauty

LEGO The Onyx Cinder 75374 – Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy: Dancing Groot 76297 – The Infinity Saga

LEGO C-3PO 75398 – Star Wars

LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy: The Milano Spaceship 76286 – The Infinity Saga

LEGO Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea 75385 – Star Wars: Ahsoka

