60 years ago, movie audiences were introduced to P.L. Travers’ beloved literary nanny, Mary Poppins as she made her debut on the big screen. While the author might have been at odds with Disney’s version of the character, fans fell in love and Disney’s Mary Poppins continues to charm us to this day. In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Disney Store has just released a gorgeous Limited Edition Doll that is “practically perfect in every way.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

What can we say about the Mary Poppins Limited Edition doll other than it’s “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

Limited Edition doll other than it’s “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!” Disney Store is tempting collectors with this delightful new doll that honors the beloved character of Mary Poppins in the most delightful way.

Mary is presented in her best look, the white and red park dress that she magically dons when she and the children jump into one of the sidewalk drawings in the neighborhood. The dress features a full skirt that reaches her calves, a bright red corset around the bodice, lace accents along the neck and down the chest, and a handful of other embellishing elements.

Mary’s dark brown hair is twisted into a lovely updo and she’s wearing a white hat with a large fluff of tulle on the top and an elegant chin strap. Finally to complete the look, Mary’s trusty Parrot Umbrella is at her side and has been transformed into a matching white aesthetic.

Edition size is 4,670. The Mary Poppins Limited Edition Doll is available now at Disney Store and sells for $149.99.

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. For a limited time Disney Store is treating to fans to a Mystery Gift when they spend $100+ (pre tax). Use the code SURPRISE at checkout for a delightful Parks-themed treat!

Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll – 17'' – $149.99

Limited Edition of 4,670

Certificate of Authenticity

Poseable

Layered satin dress with sheer, striated organza overlays

Sheer sleeves and gloves

Embroidered floral embellishments with tiny faux pearl accents

Satin corset with embroidered boning

Hat with satin rosettes and mesh netting

Ruffled fine lace neckline

Parrot head umbrella with lace trimmed satin parasol dome

Display stand included

Ages 6+

Approx. 17'' H

Package 18 1/2'' H x 11'' W x 5 1/2'' D

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!