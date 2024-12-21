Did you know there’s a day to celebrate Minnie Mouse and her iconic polka dot style? It’s true! National Polka Dot Day is January 22nd and you’ll want to prepare for the occasion with some fun fashions of your own. Disney Store has a new assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by Minnie that will be perfect for you to rock the dots!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your wardrobe is lacking some serious polka dot selections, Minnie Mouse is here to save the day!

Disney Store just drop a fun collection of fashionable looks themed to the iconic Minnie and best of all, they have looks for women and girls, so all ages can get in on the fun.

The new assortment follows the classic bold red background that’s accented with hundreds of bright white dots, one of Minnie’s most popular looks.

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband for Adults – Polka Dot

If that’s too bold for you, there’s a denim jacket or red sweatshirt featuring her bow, a white hoodie embellished with her name and face, and earrings that are Minnnie and her favorite accessories.

Fans can twin with the fashionista on other looks spanning: Pajamas Robes Dresses Skirts Shirts Plush

New Minnie Mouse apparel and accessories are available now at Disney Store

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Styles for Women

Minnie Mouse Exercise Dress for Women

Minnie Mouse Sleeveless Top

Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Denim Jacket for Women

Minnie Mouse Sweater for Women

Minnie Mouse Short Pajama Set for Women

Minnie Mouse Robe for Women

Minnie Mouse Styles for Girls

Minnie Mouse Dress for Girls

Minnie Mouse Skirt for Girls

Minnie Mouse PJ PALS for Girls

Minnie Mouse Robe for Girls

Minnie Mouse Accessories and Plush

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Play in the Park Mad Tea Party Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Play in the Park Earring Set by BaubleBar

Minnie Mouse Hands Watch for Adults by Citizen

Minnie Mouse Umbrella for Kids

Minnie Mouse "My First Minnie 2025" Plush – Small 13"

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!