Adorable New Plush Toys From Iconic Disney Movies Now Available at Disney Store

Check out these adorable new plush toys available at Disney Store. Characters from some of the most popular and nostalgic Disney movies are represented.
What's Happening:
- Adorable new plush toys are available at Disney Store.
- This includes Abu from Aladdin, Hei Hei from Moana, Sebastian from The Little Mermaid, and Flounder from The Little Mermaid.
- All four plush toys cost $22.99 each.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Abu Plush Aladdin | Disney Store $22.99
Hei Hei Plush | Disney Store $22.99
Sebastian Plush The Little Mermaid | Disney Store $22.99
Flounder Plush; The Little Mermaid| Disney Store $22.99
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com