“What’s this? What’s this?” New Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband at Disney Store

Disney Store has a new ear headband that is The Nightmare Before Christmas themed. Everyone knows someone who will obsess over this new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has a new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- On one of the ears Jack's face is topped with the Santa hat.
- As you can see, Santa Jack has two different expressions on his ears.
- One side shows him smiling, and the reverse side shows his frightened face.
- These ears can be purchased for $39.99.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband for Adults The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store $39.99
Details:
- Simulated leather headband
- Padded ears
- One ear features Jack Skellington's face with different expressions on the front and back
- Jack Skellington's face topped with a red velvet Santa hat with white faux fur pom pom
- Santa hat is poseable with inner wire
- Second ear features skull snowflake design on both sides
- Simulated leather headband exterior
- Non-slip velour interior
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com