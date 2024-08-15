“What’s this? What’s this?” New Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband at Disney Store

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Disney Store has a new ear headband that is The Nightmare Before Christmas themed. Everyone knows someone who will obsess over this new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Store has a new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
  • On one of the ears Jack's face is topped with the Santa hat.
  • As you can see, Santa Jack has two different expressions on his ears.
  • One side shows him smiling, and the reverse side shows his frightened face.
  • These ears can be purchased for $39.99.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband for Adults The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store $39.99

Details:

  • Simulated leather headband
  • Padded ears
  • One ear features Jack Skellington's face with different expressions on the front and back
  • Jack Skellington's face topped with a red velvet Santa hat with white faux fur pom pom
  • Santa hat is poseable with inner wire
  • Second ear features skull snowflake design on both sides
  • Simulated leather headband exterior
  • Non-slip velour interior

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy