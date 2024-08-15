“What’s this? What’s this?” New Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband at Disney Store

Disney Store has a new ear headband that is The Nightmare Before Christmas themed. Everyone knows someone who will obsess over this new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband.

Disney Store has a new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. On one of the ears Jack's face is topped with the Santa hat.

As you can see, Santa Jack has two different expressions on his ears.

One side shows him smiling, and the reverse side shows his frightened face.

These ears can be purchased for $39.99.

Simulated leather headband

Padded ears

One ear features Jack Skellington's face with different expressions on the front and back

Jack Skellington's face topped with a red velvet Santa hat with white faux fur pom pom

Santa hat is poseable with inner wire

Second ear features skull snowflake design on both sides

Simulated leather headband exterior

Non-slip velour interior