Mickey Mouse has taken over our hearts and now he wants to take over the Big Apple! Disney Store has introduced a collection inspired by New York City with Mickey as the star of the show. Best of all you don’t have to plan a trip to Times Square to add these goodies to your wardrobe as the latest arrivals are available online.

I haven’t travelled to New York City very often, but every time I have been there, I’ve gone to the Disney Store! There’s just something really special about finding yourself surrounded by all things Disney even when you’re far away from your favorite resort.

With Fall official here, Disney Store is brining out more seasonal styles and today’s drop is the New York City Colleciton. Among these looks is a heather grey hoodie that reads “NYC New York City,” but what’s fun about this design is that Mickey has his arms out to make the “Y” in “NYC”!

Of course this isn’t the only article of clothing in the collection. Mickey celebrates the the bustling city on other styles including T-Shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts to put you in the New York state of mind.

Fans will find the New York City Collection available now at Disney Store

