Spooky New “Nightmare Before Christmas” Starbucks Tumbler Arrives at Disney Store

Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems. But you won’t have to wait long to pick up this new Nightmare Before Christmas themed Starbucks tumbler from Disney Store!

Enjoy plenty of scare-raising moments on the go with this ghoulishly green tumbler from Starbucks. The bug-filled Oogie Boogie is featured in the haunting design that's sure to refresh memories of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. The stainless steel cup comes with a screw top lid and reusable straw that are perfect for transport so you can stay hydrated at home, in the office, or wherever your travels take you.

You’ll want to pick this Disney Store exclusive up quickly though, as the website currently states that it's in low stock.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler is available now at Disney Store

The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – $34.99

Cold beverage tumbler

Allover design includes Jack Skellington with Sally on Spiral Hill, Oogie Boogie, skulls, jack-o'-lanterns and spiders

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas logo

logo Starbucks logo

Green body with translucent design elements

Double-walled

Screw-on lid

Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won't fall out

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Holds 24 oz

