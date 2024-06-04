Pin-Tastic Tuesday: 4th of July, Marvel Characters, Star Wars Blind Box

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Marvel characters, the 4th of July, and Star Wars.   (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening:
  • Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include Marvel and Star Wars designs.
  • But before we get into the fun of comics and cosmos, Disney Store is celebrating a summer holiday with their 2024 4th of July pin featuring Mickey Mouse with the American flag.
  • Moving on to Star Wars is a new blind box pin series that pays homage to the Original Trilogy with styles showcasing Emperor Palpatine, Wicket, Han Solo and more.
  • Finally there’s an assortment of standalone Marvel pins starring Thanos, Loki, Groot, and Captain America’s shield.
  • The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $11.99-$19.99.
  • Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping at Disney Store: Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Mickey Mouse Americana 4th of July 2024 Pin – Limited Release Star Wars Mystery Pin Blind Pack -&nbsp;2-Pc.
  • Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs. Series includes Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Wicket, Emperor Palpatine, and a Stormtrooper in anime styling
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Shield Pin – Limited Release Loki Sculpted Pin – Marvel’s Avengers Thanos Sculpted Pin – Marvel’s Avengers Groot I Am Froot Superpower Pops Pin – Limited Edition – June   More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
  • A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
  • The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
