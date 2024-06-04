Pin-Tastic Tuesday: 4th of July, Marvel Characters, Star Wars Blind Box

- Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include Marvel and Star Wars designs.
- But before we get into the fun of comics and cosmos, Disney Store is celebrating a summer holiday with their 2024 4th of July pin featuring Mickey Mouse with the American flag.
- Moving on to Star Wars is a new blind box pin series that pays homage to the Original Trilogy with styles showcasing Emperor Palpatine, Wicket, Han Solo and more.
- Finally there’s an assortment of standalone Marvel pins starring Thanos, Loki, Groot, and Captain America’s shield.
- The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $11.99-$19.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
- Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs. Series includes Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Wicket, Emperor Palpatine, and a Stormtrooper in anime styling
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
If you're looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
