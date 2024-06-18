Summer is almost here and there’s only so much time to experience a season’s worth of excitement! Whether you’re mastering your skill of the grill, attending concerts by your favorite artists, or setting off on an epic road trip with your…DAD?!, you’ve got to do it all in style. Well look no further than RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their brand new collection themed to A Goofy Movie.

What’s Happening:

When it comes to animated films, cartoons, and shorts, 90s kids grew up with the best content out there and one of the most iconic offerings was Disney’s Goof Troop and A Goofy Movie. This summer RSVLTS is celebrating the film with a perfectly retro collection fans will be dying to rock.

The gang's all here as Goofy, his son Max, Powerline, Bobby Zimuruski, P.J. and yes, Roxanne too appear on RSVLTS' classic Kunuflex button down shirts and hybrid shorts.

Here at LP our favorite design is by far “The Open Road” ( classic ladies

If you want to celebrate the entire crew, “ The Whole Goofin’ Gang” ( classic ladies

( As exciting as the first three shirts are, it’s Powerline who’s taking the spotlight across three separate products that are worthy of any rock star!

Not feeling the button down? Opt for the solid black “Powerline” crewneck ( classic black snapback hat

The Goofy Movie Collection is available now directly through RSVLTS

Kunuflex button downs ($70) in classic and ladies cuts along with crewneck tees ($32) are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS

