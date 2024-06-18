Summer is almost here and there’s only so much time to experience a season’s worth of excitement! Whether you’re mastering your skill of the grill, attending concerts by your favorite artists, or setting off on an epic road trip with your…DAD?!, you’ve got to do it all in style. Well look no further than RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their brand new collection themed to A Goofy Movie.
- When it comes to animated films, cartoons, and shorts, 90s kids grew up with the best content out there and one of the most iconic offerings was Disney’s Goof Troop and A Goofy Movie. This summer RSVLTS is celebrating the film with a perfectly retro collection fans will be dying to rock.
- The gang’s all here as Goofy, his son Max, Powerline, Bobby Zimuruski, P.J. and yes, Roxanne too appear on RSVLTS’ classic Kunuflex button down shirts and hybrid shorts.
- “Chedda Whizzy!” (classic, ladies, and hybrid shorts) puts Bobby Z. in the spotlight right along with this love for highly processed cheese. And can you blame him? Zimuruski can be seen here playing with his food, creating a special leaning tower, and eating the snack right from the can!
- If you want to celebrate the entire crew, “The Whole Goofin’ Gang” (classic and ladies) checks off that box. This aqua colored top is decorated with 90s graphics, doodles, and Max and Goofy’s favorite pals.
- As exciting as the first three shirts are, it’s Powerline who’s taking the spotlight across three separate products that are worthy of any rock star!
- “Powerline” (classic, ladies, and hybrid shorts) puts the singer in the spotlight with an electrical color palette that’s so bold you can practically hear the shirt!
- Not feeling the button down? Opt for the solid black “Powerline” crewneck (classic) adorned with the rocker’s logo on the front and his face on the back; and then top off your look with a black snapback hat featuring a yellow brim, and embroidered version of the singer’s face on the front and “Powerline” wording at the back.
- The Goofy Movie Collection is available now directly through RSVLTS.
- Kunuflex button downs ($70) in classic and ladies cuts along with crewneck tees ($32) are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults; Hybrid Shorts ($65) are unisex cut and come in sizes S-4XL; and the Snapback Hat ($35) is one size.
- Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
