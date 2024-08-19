Oh yes, our buddies at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are getting in on the Halloween spirit and they’ve got some awesome selections available at Disney Store. If Stitch in costume, the short “Skeleton Dance,” or Monsters University strike your fancy, you’re going to love the new shirt designs that just launched.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Over at the Disney parks, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash have already started, and in our book, that means the spooky season has officially started!

RSVLTS is celebrating Halloween this year with new patterns to land at Disney Store on their signature Kunuflex button down and their Breakfast Balls All-Day Polo.

The Skeleton Dance Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

For fans of the classic button down RSVLTS has opted to focus on “Skeleton Dance” presenting the bony crew shuffling through a graveyard. It’s way more fun than I’m making it sound!

Stitch Halloween Polo Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Then if you love bright colors and comfortable polo tops, the new Stitch release is a real scream! A solid black background provides plenty of space for miniature Stitch icons to play around with different costumes. The troublemaker can be spotted dressed as Peter Pan, a mummy, a pirate, jack-o-lantern and other fun characters.

Finally, Monsters University taps into their spooky spirit as they prepare for ''Scream-O-Ween.'' Mike and Sulley are in costume and surrounded by seasonal icons like candy corn and Jack-O-Lanterns. Best of all this pattern is available in Adult and Kids sizes.

Monsters University Halloween Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Monsters University Halloween Woven Shirt for Kids by RSVLTS

RSVLTS Disney exclusive Halloween styles are available now at Disney Store

