RSVLTS Is Ghosting Us…With Their Scream-Worthy Disney Spooky Classics Collection

We’re halfway through summer but there’s only one thing on our minds: Halloween! Nobody does the season better than Disney and this year our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is embracing the spirited holiday with the Spooky Classics Collection inspired by Disney short films. Seriously folks, it’s a real scream!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RSVLTS is back again with new designs for Disney fans and their latest drop is terrifyingly fun! Aptly named the Spooky Classics Collection, this series of Kununflex button down shirts is a throwback to Disney’s best ghost stories and short films. Best of all this time the selections are available in classic, womens, youth and preschool styles making it easy for the whole gang to get in on the fun!

As always, the comfy four-way stretch material features colorful patterns consisting of icons and characters—like the mischievous ghosts that taunt Mickey, Donald, and Goofy— along with objects, and destinations that transport you right into the story. For this assortment, RSVLTS is offering their signature button downs, crewneck tees, and two baseball cap styles!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

“Tricks, Treats, and Trouble” – classic women youth preschool

“Ajax Ghost Exterminators” – classic women youth preschool

RSVLTS Crewneck Tees and Bomber Jacket

“Ajax Ghost Exterminators” – crewneck tee

“Tricks, Treats, and Trouble” – crewneck tee

Ajax Ghost Exterminators” – Reversible Bomber Jacket

RSVLTS Hats

“Ajax Ghost Exterminators” – TBL hat

“Tricks, Treats, and Trouble” – dad hat

The Spooky Classics Collection is available now directly through RSVLTS. Kunuflex button downs ($70) both classic and ladies cuts along with crewneck tees ($32) are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults; Youth styles ($45) come in sizes XS-2XL, and preschool styles ($39) are sizes 2T-5T. Hats ($30-35) are one size.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

