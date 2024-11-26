RSVLTS Goes Above and ‘Beyond’ with New “Moana” Collection

I know everybody on this island (Earth) is going to want one of these.

Hei Hei, what’s this? A new Moana collection from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)?! That’s right our favorite fashion brand is back with an all new lineup of styles in classic and ladies cuts that celebrate our favorite seafairing princess, Moana.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RSVLTS is heading back into the world of Moana and just as Moana 2 hits theaters. The collection celebrates the island leader and her trusty pals Pua and Hei Hei across a series of tropical-inspired kunuflex button downs that are sure to please every fan.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button Downs and More

Kunuflex button down shirts retail for $70 (adult sizes), $45 for youth sizes; $39 for preschooler sizes.

“Heihei and Pua” – classic women youth preschooler





