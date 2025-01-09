Sensational Seven – Disney Golf Items

Inspired by the debut of TGL on ESPN, these picks are perfect for the links.

Welcome to the “Sensational Seven” featured in the January 7th Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show.

This week ESPN saw the inaugural broadcast for TGL, a new tech-infused golf competition so I gathered items you might use on the links.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

My Sleepy Pick

When Luke struggled with bedtime on Tatooine perhaps Aunt Beru would warm up some blue milk to help him sleep. Now you can use it to keep track of your shot with this Bantha Blue Milk Golf Marker.

My Happy Pick

Brighten your time on the course with a brightly colored Team Effort Caddie Carry Hybrid Bag featuring a giggly Minnie Mouse.

My Grumpy Pick

Hopefully the RSVLTS Vader putter grip will help you avoid the sand that’s coarse and rough and irritating and gets everyone making anyone grumpy.

My Dopey Pick

Star Wars droids R2-D2 and BB-8 along with the Death Star are featured in this kitschy 3 ball set and “May the Course Be with You” is printed on the golf tees

My Sneezy Pick

Stay warm on the fairways with a sweatshirt featuring Donald’s frustration at a bogey.

My Bashful Pick

If you’re shy about your love of Disney but want to bring along a bit of Mickey’s magic check out this microfiber hand towel with a subtle Mickey head patterning and full body silhouette.

My Doc Pick

Finally we come to Doc, the leader of the Dwarfs so here’s a tee of the leader of the club, Mickey Mouse having a tough day on the greens.

The Sensational Seven items contain affiliate links. Affiliate link purchases do NOT result in additional charges to you. And if you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase, we may receive a small commission that will go to supporting our site’s operations.