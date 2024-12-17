Time To Update Your Wish List! Star Wars | RSVLTS Outerwear is the OG Galactic Collection You’ve Been Looking For

Now you too can live the dream of becoming a Wookiee (and without all that itchy hair).

A galaxy of new apparel awaits as RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) launches their latest Star Wars Collection and this time the focus is on outerwear. Among the assortment are Performance Hoodies, a Crewneck Sweatshirt, Bomber Jacket, Classic Hoodie, Flannels and (new to us) Crew Socks.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

If the Original Star Wars Trilogy is among your favorite movies, then you’re going to love the new additions at RSVLTS. Our favorite fashion brand is honoring the OG’s with an awesome lineup of seasonal outwear featuring Darth Vader, AT-ATs, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett.

The ultra stretchy and super comfy Performance hoodies focus on Chewbacca’s furry body and signature bandolier, Boba’s iconic helmet, and the old school Star Wars logo featuring a symbolic dual between father and son. If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself “extra warm and cozy as you make the trek through the icy caverns of Hoth,” you can’t go wrong with a charming light blue flannel button down complete with AT-AT Walker embroidered on the chest pocket.

Fans will also love the classic crewneck sweatshirt sporting the Rebel logo, and the “Rebel Scum” cotton hoodie (toasty warm, just not s t r e t c h y) decorated with Luke’s Red 5 helmet. Going bold and dark at the same time with Dark Side reversible bomber jacket that has a fiery Darth Vader on one side and “propaganda” style poster featuring the baddie daddy.

Finally, SOCKS! Keep your toes toasty this winter with solid black crew socks that feature “Star Wars,” X-Wing, and Death Star emblems near the cuff. It’s gonna be a really great winter!

The Star Wars | RSVLTS Outerwear collection is available now. All designs are available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing.

RSVLTS Performance Hoodies & Flannel Shirt

Performance hoodies retail for $82; Flannels are $72

RSVLTS Outerwear

Bomber Jacket retails for $87; Crewneck Sweatshirt is $75; Classic hoodies sell for $79

RSVLTS Accessories

Crew Socks retail for $15

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!