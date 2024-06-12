“The Acolyte” Merchandise Now Available Online at Disney Store for Disney+ Early Access

Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can purchase clothing items from the new Star Wars series The Acolyte before the general public at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has launched a lineup of early access shirts and a sweater featuring The Acolyte for U.S. Disney+ subscribers.

for U.S. Disney+ subscribers. This launch is in celebration of the launch of the newest Star Wars series on Disney+, which debuted its third episode this week.

series on Disney+, which debuted its third episode this week. Beginning today, June 12th through June 19th, 2024, U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers will have the ability to purchase select products from The Acolyte prior to sales to the general public.

prior to sales to the general public. Links to the individual items can be found below.

New episodes of The Acolyte are released Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+. Follow our The Acolyte tag for reviews/recaps of each episode as they drop.

