You don’t need to be a Grim, Grinning, Ghost to realize Halloween madness is about to happen. While the festivities are still several months away, Disney Store is wasting no time getting fans ready for the spooky season with their newest assortment of Haunted Mansion styles including home goods in the Trend Collection.

Master Gracey, the Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Constance Hatachaway and other spirits of the Haunted Mansion would be so honored if you’d share their stories through apparel, decor, and accessories that you bring home from Disney Store

Halloween is far off in the future, but summertime is perfect for telling ghost stories and there’s nothing more ghastly and spirited than the tales surrounding the Haunted Mansion.

The 2024 Haunted Mansion Trend Collection has a fashion component as well as a home goods series that features plates, serving dishes, busts and even a dog bed shaped like a Doom Buggy!

The Haunted Mansion Trend Collection is available now at Disney Store

