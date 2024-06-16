Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale has gotten even better as fans can now save up to 70% when they take advantage of extra 25% savings! As always, the bi-annual shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and more and guests can unlock more savings with the code EXTRA25.
What’s Happening:
- It’s back, Disney Store biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale kicks off today with savings up to 70% off!
- That’s right, as the sale winds to a close, Disney is offering the biggest discounts of all with when guests take advantage of additional savings when they use the code EXTRA25 at checkout.
- The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories and so much more.
- Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!
- Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!
Toys
School’s out for the summer! When they’re not playing outdoors, it’s time to pull out the toys! Let their imaginations run wild with toys and playsets inspired by favorite characters.Clod Plush – Elemental – Small 9 3/4"Mickey Mouse Recycling Truck – Disney Baby by Green ToysEncanto Deluxe Doll SetMickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Doll Set – 12"Mickey Mouse and Friends Shape Sorter Toy for Baby by Green Toys
Shop more Disney Toys.
Family Fashion Faves
Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.Pizza Planet Woven Shirt for Men – Toy StoryThe Marvels Denim Jacket for WomenMickey Mouse First Birthday Layette SetBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever Spirit Jersey for AdultsWinnie the Pooh and Tigger Semi-Cropped Sweatshirt for Women
Shop more Disney Clothing.
High End Fashion
Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, or Lily Pulitizer that are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loro Romper for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney ParksMickey and Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by Lilly Pulitzer – Walt Disney WorldAlice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Camera BagSleeping Beauty Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – DisneylandDisney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag
Around the Home
Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, blankets and even styles for your pets.The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action FilmKermit Throw Pillow – The MuppetsEsmeralda Sketchbook Ornament – The Hunchback of Notre DameBruno Wooden Plate – EncantoMickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World
Shop more Disney Home Essentials.
Collectibles
You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and other Disney stories.Tinker Bell Light-Up Fairy GardenMirabel Doll – Encanto – Limited Edition – 17"Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star WarsCasa Madrigal Light-Up Figure – Encanto
Shop more Disney Collectibles.
