The Walt Disney Family Museum to Release New Book in Honor of Their 15th Anniversary

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a new book that will be available exclusively at the museum later this year, coinciding with The Walt Disney Family Museum's 15th anniversary.

Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum chronicles the legacy of the legendary American artist, storyteller, filmmaker, and visionary through iconic objects that represent his life and career.

Through historical research, firsthand accounts, and Walt's own words, readers will uncover treasured artifacts that tell the true story of Walt Disney and his family, as well as the significance of each item to Walt's personal and professional life.

Compiled by Walt’s grandson Walter E. D. Miller with Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske and museum staff, Walt Disney Treasures commemorates the museum’s 15th anniversary and presents more than 250 stunning images from its vast collection and the Disney family’s personal archives.

Some of the artifacts showcased in this book can only be seen inside The Walt Disney Family Museum galleries, while others have never been seen by the public.

Readers of all ages and backgrounds will be inspired and entertained by images and stories of the unique personal ephemera, artifacts, and treasures found in the book, which include Walt’s handwritten designs of EPCOT Disneyland

Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum will be available exclusively at the museum beginning Tuesday, October 1st.

Members will be able to place an order through the museum's website

Pre-orders will also include limited edition collectable Treasure Cards, commemorating special objects from the book.

Books will be available for pick-up at the Museum Store at the book launch event, but if you are unable to attend, books may be picked or shipped to you beginning Thursday, October 3rd.

Author Walter E. D. Miller: “Every item featured in this book tells a story—some that are well-known Disney lore, and others that are rarely told—each representing an important brick that helped build a global empire, but also exploring who the person Walt Disney truly was.”