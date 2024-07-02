A Look Back on Pride Month 2024 at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is looking back on Pride Month 2024. They shared some of the memories and photos from this wonderful celebration.

What's Happening:

The resort's exclusive Cast Member Pride event returned earlier this month, with a thoughtful program of conferences, workshops and more on LGBTQIA+ topics designed to educate as well as encourage discussion and reflection.

Throughout the day, they hosted speakers who shared their expertise and personal experiences with the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

In addition, Cast Members enjoyed a special photo exhibition of the LGBTQIA+ community that was put together by the Disney PRIDE business employee resource group, as well as stands hosted by several local associations.

Take a look at the video below for a glimpse at the day.

On June 29, guests were invited to join in the celebration alongside Cast Members with select Pride festivities for a vibrant and friendly atmosphere.

The day kicked off with a Disney Rainbow Pre-Parade, where about 200 Cast Members were joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends to make their way down Main Street, USA.

Guests also had the chance to meet with some of their favorite characters at Videopolis for colorful photo opportunities, while guests and Cast Members alike could purchase exclusive Pride-themed merchandise as a souvenir of this special occasion.

Pride Month is just one example of how Disneyland Paris celebrates and champions diversity and inclusion all year long.