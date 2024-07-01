Voice of Andy in “Toy Story” Films Visits Pixar Fest At Disneyland Resort

A special guest has arrived at the Disneyland Resort to help celebrate Pixar Fest, as John Morris, the voice of Andy in the Toy Story films, makes a visit to all the fun of the Pixar Place Resort and special Pixar-themed festivities.

What’s Happening:

As the Disneyland Resort continues to celebrate Pixar Fest this year, John Morris, the voice of Andy in the Toy Story franchise, has come to visit and check out the newly transformed Pixar Place Hotel.

While at the Disneyland Resort, Morris checked out all the fun of Pixar Fest, including the Better Together parade and Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.

He also shares a bit about his visit to the first Pixar Animation Studios themed resort in the country, showing off some of the property including the rooms of the resort, adorned in beautiful art from the Pixar Animation Studios.

Pixar Fest, the celebration of friendship and beyond, returns to the Disneyland Resort in a whole new way, taking place now through August 4th, 2024.

Morris famously provided the voice of Andy Davis in the original Toy Story and Toy Story 2 from Pixar Animation Studios while he was a kid before aging up and then being invited to provide the voice once again as the now college-aged Andy in the third installment of the franchise, Toy Story 3 .

This appearance on social media during Pixar Fest is getting fans to wonder if maybe he has some involvement in the announced Toy Story 5, which is expected to arrive in 2026.

Pixar Fest presents some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time. Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red, Soul and this summer's smash hit, Inside Out 2.

The reimagined Pixar Place Hotel offers contemporary guest rooms that pay tribute to the artistry of Pixar Animation Studios. With a wealth of vibrant artwork on display, exclusive entertainment offerings and unique character encounters like Joe from Soul and Bing Bong from Inside Out, hotel guests will celebrate how the filmmakers bring beloved Pixar movies and short films to life during their stay.

If you want to check out the fun of Pixar Fest for yourself or visit the Disneyland Resort after August 4th, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,