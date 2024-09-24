Behind the Seeds: Glimmering Greenhouses Coming to EPCOT Starting November 29th

A limited-time walking tour will be available at the Walt Disney World Resort during the holiday season.

What's Happening:

A limited-time walking tour of The Land Pavilion to explore the Glimmering Greenhouses during this holiday season will take place November 29th through December 30th, 2024.

The Behind the Seeds: Glimmering Greenhouses

Tickets go on sale September 30th, and the cost of this experience is $45 per person plus tax.

During this one-hour walking tour, guests will experience: Discover the crops that create this holiday tradition through light displays. Learn about the hydroponic greenhouses and discover techniques used to make Glimmering Greenhouses a reality.



How to Book:

It is recommended that you make an advance reservation as availability is limited.

Guests can make reservations online or on the My Disney Experience app

Walk-ins are made on a limited basis and are subject to availability.

Guests must be at least three years of age or older to be a part of the tour, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

