Bret Iwan Tours The Progress of Cotino – The First Storylving By Disney Community

Some model homes will be open for tours this fall

A new video features a favorite Disney Friend taking us on a tour of the new Cotino – A Storyliving by Disney community, as it makes more progress ahead of welcoming its first residents.

What’s Happening:

Bret Iwan, current voice of Mickey Mouse and Disney Artist, stops by the new Cotino – A Storyliving by Disney Community in California to check out the progress on the community ahead of when it welcomes its first residents early next year.

In the video (seen below), Iwan tours the community, still under construction, taking a look at the progress of Longtable Park, a central park of sorts for those 55+ with grills and plenty of green spaces. Together with Anthony Henry, the pair also look at the progress of the main clubhouse for the Artisan Club.

It’s not long before we take a look at what all really want to see – the model homes! Some are still under construction, expected to be able for viewing early next year but one of the homebuilders, Shea Homes, already has models ready for touring this fall that we get a glimpse of.

Located in the greater Palm Springs area in California, Cotino – The first Storyliving By Disney community, is set to welcome its first residents in early 2025.

There, residents and visitors will be able to take in views of the turquoise waters of Cotino Bay while strolling the promenade, enjoying the nearby town center for drinks and dinner, or just the view of the San Jacinto mountains.

The community is designed with the Disney touch with parks, pathways, and a promenade along with other facilities all designed by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Cotino will also offer homes by award-winning builders with high-quality, premium features in an array of sizes, styles and configurations.

You can learn more about Cotino by following all of our coverage on the first Storyliving By Disney community, here.