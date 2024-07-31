Celebrate What’s Coming to the Disney Destiny With New Wallpapers

There have been so many exciting details revealed about Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Destiny. Disney Parks Blog shared some new wallpapers to get you even more excited.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared some new wallpapers, all in celebration of news being revealed about the Disney Destiny.
- On this newest ship, you'll see some of your favorite villains, including Maleficent, Dr. Facilier, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee, and Oogie Boogie. Plus some who are just misunderstood, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruno, and Loki.
- Disney has shared three new wallpapers featuring Cruella de Vil, Scar, and Hades.
- They can be downloaded on a desktop, phone or smartwatch.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com