Club 33 Cast Member Dies in Tragic Backstage Accident at Disneyland

Club 33 administrator Bonnye Lear tragically fell from a golf cart and hit her head in a backstage area at Disneyland, leading to her unfortunate passing.

As shared by The Orange County Register, Disneyland cast members are mourning the loss of Bonnye Lear following a tragic backstage incident. Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5th, where they found Lear. She was transported to a local hospital in grave condition and later died from her injuries on Friday, June 7th. Anaheim police detectives are investigating the traffic collision.

Lear had worked for Disneyland for 24 years in membership support services at the members-only Club 33.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement, “We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her. At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”