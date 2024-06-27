The Coffee House is Back and Serving Guests at the Disneyland Hotel

At the Disneyland Hotel, The Coffee House is back with a new menu of specialty coffees and other treats.
What's Happening:
- Following a brief refurbishment, The Coffee House has reopened at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Those looking to get their caffeine fix at Disneyland Hotel will now have more options at The Coffee House.
- They have a menu filled with specialty coffees and an assortment of tasty bites.
- Check out some of the menu items below.
Breakfast Sandwiches:
- Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Egg and Cheese $8.00
- Breakfast Burrito with Sausage, Eggs and Cheddar $12.00
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich with Smoked Ham, Scrambled Eggs and Cheese $12.00
Assorted Pastries:
- Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese $4.50
- Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese $5.00
- Jalapeño and Cheese Bagel with Cream Cheese $5.00
- Almond Croissant $6.00
- Apple Turnover $6.00
- Banana Nut Loaf $5.50
- Blueberry Danish $6.00
- Blueberry Muffin $5.00
- Butter Croissant $5.00
- Chocolate Croissant $6.00
- Cinnamon Roll $8.75
- Cream Cheese Danish $6.00
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie $5.00
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin $5.00
- Guava Cheese Danish $6.50
- Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf $5.50
- Orange Cranberry Muffin $5.00
- Raspberry Danish $6.00
- Raspberry Puff Pastry $6.00
- Snickerdoodle Cookie $5.00
- Toasted Baguette $3.00
- Gluten Allergy-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie $5.00
- Gluten Allergy-Friendly Fudge Brownie $5.00
Sandwiches and More:
- Sourdough Grilled Cheese Sandwich $8.00
- Bagel Pizza – Cheese Plain Bagel with Marinara Sauce and Vegan Cheese $8.00
- Bagel Pizza – Pepperoni Plain Bagel with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni Slices and Cheese Blend $8.50
- Veggie Wrap Mixed Green Leaf Lettuce, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Garbanzo Beans wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla $12.00
- Italian Ciabatta Sandwich Salami, Mortadella, Bresaola, Arugula, Provolone and Olive Tapenade on a Ciabatta Roll $15.00
- Caprese Salad with Prosciutto Sandwich on Ficelle $18.00
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich with Basil Mayo, Piquillo Peppers and Arugula on Focaccia Bread $13.00
Desserts
- Carrot Cake with Icing and Sugar Carrot $10.00
- Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate Frosting $10.00
- Lemon Raspberry Cake $10.00
- Warm Brownie $6.00
Coffee Drinks:
- Coffee – Regular $4.00
- Coffee – Large $4.25
- Decaf Coffee – Regular $4.00
- Decaf Coffee – Large $4.25
- Café Au Lait – Regular $4.50
- Café Au Lait – Large $5.00
- Regular Coffee with a shot of Espresso $4.75
- Regular Coffee with a shot of Espresso $5.25
Espresso Drinks:
- Espresso – Single $3.50
- Espresso – Double $4.25
- Americano – Regular $4.75
- Americano – Large $5.25
- Macchiato – SingleEspresso marked with Foam $4.25
- Macchiato – Double Double Espresso marked with Foam $4.75
- Cortado – Single Espresso with a touch of Steamed Milk $5.25
- Cortado – Double Double Espresso with a touch of Steamed Milk $5.75
- Flat White – Single Espresso with micro-foam Steamed Milk $6.00
- Flat White – Double Double Espresso with micro-foam Steamed Milk $6.50
- Cappuccino – Regular $5.25
- Cappuccino – Large $5.75
- Latte – Regular $5.25
- Latte – Large $5.75
- Iced Latte $5.75
- Blended Latte $5.75
- Mocha – Regular $5.75
- Mocha – Large $6.25
- Iced Mocha $6.25
- Blended Mocha $6.25
- White Mocha – Regular $6.25
- White Mocha – Large $6.75
- Caramel Macchiato – Regular $5.75
- Caramel Macchiato – Large $6.50
- Iced Caramel Macchiato $6.50
Cold Brew:
- Caramel Mudslide Nitro Cold Brew [Coming Soon] $7.00
- Irish Cream Cold Brew Non-Alcoholic $6.75
- French Roast (Cold Brew) $6.00
Refreshers:
- Cool Melon Simply Lemonade, Gold Peak Green Tea, Rock Melon Cantaloupe and Cucumber Syrup with Fresh Cantaloupe $6.50
- Spiced Raspberry Iced Tea Simply Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea, Raspberry Purée and Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup with Raspberries and a Lemon Wheel $6.50
- Hibiscus-Watermelon Lemonade Simply Lemonade, Hibiscus and Watermelon Purée, Club Soda and a Watermelon Wedge $6.50
- Rose-Berry Lemonade Simply Lemonade and Rose & Raspberry Premium Syrups, with Fresh Raspberries $6.50
Tea Drinks:
- Chai Latte – Regular $5.50
- Chai Latte – Large $6.00
- Iced Chai Latte $6.00
- Matcha Latte – Regular Matcha powder with Steamed Milk $5.50
- Matcha Latte – Large Matcha powder with Steamed Milk $6.00
- Iced Matcha Latte Matcha powder with Milk over Ice $6.00
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com