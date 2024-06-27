The Coffee House is Back and Serving Guests at the Disneyland Hotel

At the Disneyland Hotel, The Coffee House is back with a new menu of specialty coffees and other treats.

What's Happening:

Following a brief refurbishment, The Coffee House has reopened at the Disneyland Hotel.

Those looking to get their caffeine fix at Disneyland Hotel will now have more options at The Coffee House.

They have a menu filled with specialty coffees and an assortment of tasty bites.

Check out some of the menu items

Breakfast Sandwiches:

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Egg and Cheese $8.00

Breakfast Burrito with Sausage, Eggs and Cheddar $12.00

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich with Smoked Ham, Scrambled Eggs and Cheese $12.00

Assorted Pastries:

Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese $4.50

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese $5.00

Jalapeño and Cheese Bagel with Cream Cheese $5.00

Almond Croissant $6.00

Apple Turnover $6.00

Banana Nut Loaf $5.50

Blueberry Danish $6.00

Blueberry Muffin $5.00

Butter Croissant $5.00

Chocolate Croissant $6.00

Cinnamon Roll $8.75

Cream Cheese Danish $6.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie $5.00

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin $5.00

Guava Cheese Danish $6.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf $5.50

Orange Cranberry Muffin $5.00

Raspberry Danish $6.00

Raspberry Puff Pastry $6.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie $5.00

Toasted Baguette $3.00

Gluten Allergy-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie $5.00

Gluten Allergy-Friendly Fudge Brownie $5.00

Sandwiches and More:

Sourdough Grilled Cheese Sandwich $8.00

Bagel Pizza – Cheese Plain Bagel with Marinara Sauce and Vegan Cheese $8.00

Bagel Pizza – Pepperoni Plain Bagel with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni Slices and Cheese Blend $8.50

Veggie Wrap Mixed Green Leaf Lettuce, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Garbanzo Beans wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla $12.00

Italian Ciabatta Sandwich Salami, Mortadella, Bresaola, Arugula, Provolone and Olive Tapenade on a Ciabatta Roll $15.00

Caprese Salad with Prosciutto Sandwich on Ficelle $18.00

Roasted Turkey Sandwich with Basil Mayo, Piquillo Peppers and Arugula on Focaccia Bread $13.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake with Icing and Sugar Carrot $10.00

Chocolate Cake layered with Chocolate Frosting $10.00

Lemon Raspberry Cake $10.00

Warm Brownie $6.00

Coffee Drinks:

Coffee – Regular $4.00

Coffee – Large $4.25

Decaf Coffee – Regular $4.00

Decaf Coffee – Large $4.25

Café Au Lait – Regular $4.50

Café Au Lait – Large $5.00

Regular Coffee with a shot of Espresso $4.75

Regular Coffee with a shot of Espresso $5.25

Espresso Drinks:

Espresso – Single $3.50

Espresso – Double $4.25

Americano – Regular $4.75

Americano – Large $5.25

Macchiato – SingleEspresso marked with Foam $4.25

Macchiato – Double Double Espresso marked with Foam $4.75

Cortado – Single Espresso with a touch of Steamed Milk $5.25

Cortado – Double Double Espresso with a touch of Steamed Milk $5.75

Flat White – Single Espresso with micro-foam Steamed Milk $6.00

Flat White – Double Double Espresso with micro-foam Steamed Milk $6.50

Cappuccino – Regular $5.25

Cappuccino – Large $5.75

Latte – Regular $5.25

Latte – Large $5.75

Iced Latte $5.75

Blended Latte $5.75

Mocha – Regular $5.75

Mocha – Large $6.25

Iced Mocha $6.25

Blended Mocha $6.25

White Mocha – Regular $6.25

White Mocha – Large $6.75

Caramel Macchiato – Regular $5.75

Caramel Macchiato – Large $6.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato $6.50

Cold Brew:

Caramel Mudslide Nitro Cold Brew [Coming Soon] $7.00

Irish Cream Cold Brew Non-Alcoholic $6.75

French Roast (Cold Brew) $6.00

Refreshers:

Cool Melon Simply Lemonade, Gold Peak Green Tea, Rock Melon Cantaloupe and Cucumber Syrup with Fresh Cantaloupe $6.50

Spiced Raspberry Iced Tea Simply Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea, Raspberry Purée and Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup with Raspberries and a Lemon Wheel $6.50

Hibiscus-Watermelon Lemonade Simply Lemonade, Hibiscus and Watermelon Purée, Club Soda and a Watermelon Wedge $6.50

Rose-Berry Lemonade Simply Lemonade and Rose & Raspberry Premium Syrups, with Fresh Raspberries $6.50

Tea Drinks:

Chai Latte – Regular $5.50

Chai Latte – Large $6.00

Iced Chai Latte $6.00

Matcha Latte – Regular Matcha powder with Steamed Milk $5.50

Matcha Latte – Large Matcha powder with Steamed Milk $6.00

Iced Matcha Latte Matcha powder with Milk over Ice $6.00