More Entertainment Reductions Coming To Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure will soon adjust performance schedules on select entertainment offerings, according to a new report from the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

According to the report, Citizens of Buena Vista Street will not appear on Thursdays or Fridays during most of July while the Warriors of Wakanda (who appear in Avengers Campus

As for what lies beyond July, we don’t know for sure as the Disneyland entertainment calendar is only extended until July 24th, as of press time. That said, the Disneyland Resort continually evaluates entertainment offerings and makes adjustments.

The news of these reductions comes after the announcement that two other entertainment offerings at the park are coming to a conclusion. Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts, an offering in Avengers Campus since the land opened in 2021, is closing, while Club Pixar, created for the currently-running temporary event, Pixar Fest, is ending its run early, well in advance of the conclusion of the event in August.

Some Disney Park fans will find this reduction in showtimes odd, considering it is taking place in July, one of the busiest times at the year for the parks.