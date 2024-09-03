Save Up to 30% On Select Stays at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa This Winter

If you are wanting to plan a vacation to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa this winter, there are special new offers where you can save.

What’s Happening:

This winter you can plan a trip to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and the longer you stay, the more you can save.

There's also a special deal if you are a Disney Visa Cardmember.

Savings:

For Travel Most Nights From January 4th Through April 10th, 2025: Save 25% for stays of five or more nights for travel most nights Save 20% for stays of four or more nights for travel most nights



Disney Visa Cardmembers:

For Travel Most Nights From January 4th Through April 10th, 2025: Save 30% on Villas for stays of five or more nights Save 25% on rooms for stays of five nights or more Save 25% on Villas for stays of four nights Save 20% on rooms for stays of four nights Book through September 17th, 2024, and they will include a $150 resort credit for stays of four nights or more.



