Disney Cruise Line Cancels Two Voyages Aboard The Disney Dream

Passengers booked aboard select sailings on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream in November of 2025 have been notified that their voyage has been cancelled due to operational needs, according to CruiseHive.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has reportedly cancelled a pair of sailings in November of 2025 aboard the Disney Dream, citing an operational need as the reason for the cancellation.

Guests booked aboard the cruises – one departing on November 8th, 2025 and the other on November 15th, 2025, – have been issued full refunds to their original form of payment.

With roughly 15 months to adjust their travel plans, those booked passengers affected can choose an alternative Disney Cruise if they wish. Those impacted will also receive a 20% discount on a future cruise that departs on or before September 3rd, 2026. Though it should be noted that further terms and conditions may apply, such as sailings that are ineligible for the offer – which has typically included holiday and other specialty sailings in the past. But that is still unclear as of press time.

The November 8th sailing aboard the Disney Dream was a 5-night Western Caribbean sailing, visiting Cozumel and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The November 13th sailing was slated to be a 4-night Bahamian voyage, stopping at Nassau and the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

No reason for the cancellation was given aside from “Operational Need.” This could mean anything from adjusting itineraries and options, all the way to a full ship charter. Some are speculating that this could be a dry dock (extended maintenance and refurbishment) during this period, but it should be noted that the Disney Dream is already slated for Dry Dock later this year, from mid-September through mid-October, in France.

Another theory stems from the debut of the Disney Destiny, which will also take place in November of 2025, and like the Disney Dream at that point in time, is said to be homeported in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It should be noted that no sailing dates, maiden voyage, or celebrations have officially been announced at this time regarding the Disney Destiny.

