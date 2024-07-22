Disney Cruise Line Teases What’s On Board the Disney Destiny with Mystery Box and Event Announcement

We’re about to find out more information about Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Destiny, setting sail in 2025. We received a surprise box today announcing a 3-day event on the Disney Parks Blog where new details about the third Wish-class ship will be unveiled, scheduled for July 30th through August 1st. Join us as we unbox these surprises, which include a few hints about what Guests will discover on board.

The interior of the box includes a definition of the ship’s name, as well as a paragraph about what’s inside the box: “Myths and legends, fairy tales and fantasies – the Disney Destiny will draw on the timeless tales of heroes and villains to introduce brand-new experiences that celebrate the legacies and larger-than-life characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and beyond.”

The largest compartment contained a grey weekender travel bag by BÉIS Travel, with the Disney Cruise Line emblem embroidered on the front.

The bag includes carrying handles, and an attachable shoulder strap.

It’s very spacious, with a main compartment on top…

… and a sturdy bottom compartment.

A folio included a customized comic cover themed to the Disney Destiny, made out to our own Benji Breitbart, with his likeness in the center by Disney Comics artist Mariana Puglia.

But the mystery hints about what we’ll find aboard the Disney Destiny were hidden behind five porthole doors.

Underneath each door was a package of two stick-on patches to decorate the travel bag with.

Behind door number 1 was Captain Mickey and the Incredibles crest.

Door number 2 contained a Marvel Black Panther patch and a “Hakuna Matata” patch from The Lion King.

More Marvel fun was behind door 3 with a Loki patch paired with Vanellope von Schweetz’s Sugar Rush racer from Wreck-It-Ralph.

Door 4 included a patch of the Disney Destiny logo, as well as Jack-Jack with a soft-serve ice cream cone.

Last but not least, door 5 contained a patch of Captain Minnie and the Mariner ghost from The Haunted Mansion.

These stick-on patches will decorate our travel bag, but what do they all mean? Here are my predictions.

Minnie Mouse is the captain of the Disney Wish and upcoming Disney Treasure, but with the Mickey and Minnie Mouse patches in this box, I’m expecting that Mickey Mouse will be the captain of the Disney Destiny. We already knew that Hero Minnie was on the ship’s keel coin, and she is also in the artwork on the ship’s bow. Could she also be the statue in the atrium? Will Minnie Mouse be in her hero costume when she meets Guests on board? What about the Oceaneer’s Club? The possibilities seem limitless for Hero Minnie aboard the Disney Destiny.

The “Hakuna Matata” patch makes me wonder if the Disney Destiny will contain the same The Lion King spaces from the Disney Treasure, primarily the Sarabi Lounge. But maybe there’s more to it. After all, Simba and Scar are on the comic graphic.

A double-dose of Marvel patches leads me to believe that both the Marvel Super Hero Academy kids space and Worlds of Marvel restaurant will be on board. The latter will perhaps offer a new show featuring Black Panther and Loki, but that may be wishful thinking.

I feel like Vanellope von Schweetz’s racer can only mean one thing: the upcharge ice cream/dessert shop on board will repeat the Vanellope's Sweets & Treats Shop aboard the Disney Dream.

Since the Jack-Jack patch is holding a soft-serve ice cream cone, I’m guessing that this component of the pool deck quick service food will be themed to The Incredibles. On the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, all of these spaces are themed to the recent Mickey Mouse shorts (Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods), which leads me to believe these could all be themed to Pixar on the new ship, or perhaps a less-cohesive Heroes and Villains food court.

The patch of the Mariner ghost from The Haunted Mansion makes me think that the Haunted Mansion Parlor coming to the Disney Treasure will also have a home aboard the Disney Destiny.

What remains unanswered is anything regarding Hercules/Hades, plus other isolated villains on the comic art – Cruella De Vil and Maleficent. But patience is a virtue and we will likely know a whole lot more after the Disney Parks Block three-day virtual event coming up on July 30th through August 1st. Stay tuned for more news about the Disney Destiny.