Final Stateroom Installed Aboard The Disney Treasure

The final stateroom has been installed aboard the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, marking yet another milestone ahead of the vessel’s maiden voyage later this year.

What’s Happening:

A few weeks ago, the final stateroom was installed on the beautiful Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The process of positioning all 1,246 rooms inside the ship begins when each cabin was prefabricated at an off-site factory on a slow-moving conveyor belt. As the cabins moved down the line, different team members went to work building out various components of the rooms, from the plumbing to the furniture and everything in between. Once each cabin was completely outfitted, they were loaded onto semi-trucks and individually transported to the yard. From there, they were carefully lifted by cranes and slotted into position within the Disney Treasure.

The progress photos above show how each stateroom features a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork, all of which is inspired by stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.

The accommodations will soon become a home away from home for future Disney Cruise Line guests when they embark on family adventures later this year.

The luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that will entice guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures.

The staterooms on board are built with families in mind and feature upscale amenities. Most will include Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, and many will offer the option of a connecting door that adjoins staterooms to accommodate larger groups voyaging together – with 451 connecting doors in all. In addition, most of the ship’s 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view — including 877 (70 percent) with a verandah.

The Disney Treasure, will unlock the far-reaching realms of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

The Disney Treasure, the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

For more information about the Disney Treasure or the Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,