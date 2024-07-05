Top Decks of Disney Treasure Taking Shape in Germany

The upper decks of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, are taking shape just a few months ahead of her maiden voyage later this year.

What’s Happening:

The upper decks of the Disney Treasure are quickly becoming a destination for future family adventures, as they near completion in the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Construction is well underway on decks 11 and 12 and the latest progress photo (above) shows how the foundations for one of the six different pools have been inlaid into an elevated platform.

Overhead, the forward funnel is awaiting the installation of Funnel Vision, a jumbo LED display that will show countless hours of favorite Disney movies for lounging guests to enjoy.

The centrally located funnel vision stage is also taking shape, readying to host a variety of performances and onboard activities.

A closer look may reveal that the tubing for the ship’s 760-foot long AquaMouse attraction is near completion. Disney Cruise Line’s family water attraction at sea will soon wind above the Disney Treasure and debut a brand-new show, “Curse of the Golden Egg.”

The Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, will set sail on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

