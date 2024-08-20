Disneyland 2025 Vacation Packages Available To Book Starting August 21

Looking to book a trip to the Disneyland Resort next year? Perhaps to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth? Starting tomorrow, those wishing to visit Disneyland in 2025 will be able to book their vacation packages.

What’s Happening:

Those looking to book their trip to the Happiest Place on Earth in 2025 will be available to do so starting tomorrow, August 21st, 2024.

Packages for trips to the Disneyland Resort, valid for arrivals starting January 1st – December 31st, 202t, will be bookable starting tomorrow.

For those ready to book their vacation package to the Southern California destination, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

When booking a package at the Disneyland Resort, a package can include:

Accommodations at any of the hotels at the Disneyland Resort: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa The Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel

Each Disneyland Resort Hotel includes benefits, including: Early Theme Park Entry Footsteps away from Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Complimentary Fitness Center Access Recreational Facilities – pool, etc.

Theme Park Tickets. Each guest ages 3 & over on the reservation will receive a Disneyland Resort eTicket for 2-5 days (based on package selection) with admission to one park per day, or upgraded to a Disneyland Resort park hopper eTicket for an additional fee.

