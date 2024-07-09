Disneyland Paris Bastille Day Fireworks Returning for 2024

Guests at Disneyland Paris can celebrate France's National Day on July 14th with an amazing fireworks show at Parc Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Join in the celebrations for Bastille Day on July 14 with an exceptional show at Disneyland Paris.

Get ready to be amazed by a dazzling fireworks display in Disneyland Park and celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Ratatouille and Beauty and the Beast . What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”​

Note that the show may not be available or may be modified without notice depending on weather conditions, or for any other reason.

If you can’t make it to France for the celebration, you can still check out last year's firework and drone spectacular for Bastille Day below:

Planning a Trip?

