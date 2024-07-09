Disneyland Paris Bastille Day Fireworks Returning for 2024

Guests at Disneyland Paris can celebrate France's National Day on July 14th with an amazing fireworks show at Parc Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Join in the celebrations for Bastille Day on July 14 with an exceptional show at Disneyland Paris.
- Get ready to be amazed by a dazzling fireworks display in Disneyland Park and celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Ratatouille and Beauty and the Beast. What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”
- Note that the show may not be available or may be modified without notice depending on weather conditions, or for any other reason.
- If you can’t make it to France for the celebration, you can still check out last year's firework and drone spectacular for Bastille Day below:
Planning a Trip?
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com