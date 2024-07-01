EPCOT Announces 2024 Eat To The Beat Concert Series Lineup

As we get closer to the return of EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World, fans are getting to see the lineup for this year’s popular Eat to the Beat concert series as part of the festivities.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced this year’s lineup for the popular Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival later this year.

The team at Disney Live Entertainment has once again cooked up a lineup full of fresh-to-the-festival acts like Yellowcard, The Wanted, and David Archuletta, to house favorites like Hanson, Tiffany, and Boyz II Men.

Beginning July 9, you can secure your spot at the show by reserving an Eat to the Beat Dining Package available Friday-Monday.

The lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series is as follows: Aug. 30-31 – The Fray Sept. 1-2 – Sugar Ray Sept. 6-7 – Hoobastank Sept. 8-9 – Yellowcard (NEW) Sept. 13-14 – Tiffany Sept. 15-16 – MercyMe Sept. 20-21 – Sheila E. Sept. 22-23 – The Wanted (NEW) Sept. 27 – Luis Figueroa Sept. 28-29 – Mau Y Ricky (NEW) Sept. 30 – Jesse & Joy (NEW) Oct. 4-5 – Aloe Blacc (NEW) Oct. 6-7 – Joey Fatone & Friends Oct. 11-12 – We The Kings Oct. 13-14 – Switchfoot Oct. 18-19 – David Archuleta (NEW) Oct. 20-21 – Billy Ocean Oct. 25-28 – Hanson Nov. 1-2 – Haley Reinhart featuring Emily Estefan, Casey Abrams and Janel Parrish (NEW) Nov. 3-4 – Boyz II Men Nov. 8-9 – Magic! (NEW) Nov. 10-11 – Parmalee (NEW) Nov. 15-16 – Smash Mouth Nov. 17-18 – 98 Degrees

The EPCOT International Festival Food & Wine Festival invites guests to embark on a culinary exploration across 6 different continents represented at the park from August 29 to November 23, 2024.

