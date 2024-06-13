Photos: Mickey, Friends, And A Fun Mural Celebrating EPCOT History

Guests can now enjoy all new areas of EPCOT as the multi-year transformation of the park comes to a culmination with the debut of CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, transforming the guest experience and opening up the magic of possibilities.

Inside CommuniCore Hall, guests can say hello to Mickey Mouse and his pals in an all-new character greeting location called Mickey & Friends. This new space features colorful artwork and a mural inspired by EPCOT past and present. Created by Walt Disney Imagineers, it follows the 2021 debut of another dramatic character mural that can be found in Creations Shop at World Celebration. Both murals continue the park’s legacy of powerful art, such as the stunning scenes of communication history leading into Spaceship Earth and the colorful mosaic at the entrance to The Land pavilion.

The new Mickey & Friends area is similar to that of the original EPCOT Character Spot located in Innoventions before the transformation of EPCOT began, with Mickey and friends available individually with their own themed backdrops. EPCOT fans will surely notice many of the references on the wallscape, including the robot butler from Horizons, the MET Technologies Body Probe from Body Wars in the former Wonders of Life pavilion, and even the dinosaurs of the Universe of Energy – all attractions and experiences that have since closed at the park.

These new spaces in World Celebration offer guests a place to relax and recharge while enjoying delicious food and beverage items that will change with the seasons. Here, the possibilities are endless – offering flexible, ever-changing gathering and event space for guests to enjoy a wide variety of dynamic experiences throughout the year – from art exhibitions and live entertainment to cooking demonstrations and more.