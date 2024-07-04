Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs Celebrates 4th of July with 2 Special Donuts

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs is offering two special menu items through Sunday, July 7th, in honor of Independence Day.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the spirit of America with Everglazed Donuts’ Cheeseburger Mega Donut and Sweet Donut Salute.

This meat-free sweet treat was designed to look like it just came off of dad’s backyard grill.

The Cheeseburger Mega Donut is a meat-free sweet treat designed to look like it just came off the backyard grill, consisting of: A glazed donut “bun” with sesame seeds on top Green vanilla buttercream “lettuce” Red vanilla buttercream “ketchup” A chocolate cake donut “meat patty” Yellow vanilla buttercream “cheese slice”

The Sweet Salute Donut is another patriotic menu item this weekend, a donut topped with vanilla icing, patriotic star candies, vanilla buttercream, and a gummy flag.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew is located in the West Side of Disney Springs between AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 and Splitsville Luxury Lanes.

Limited quantities of the Cheeseburger Mega Donut and Sweet Salute Donut are available now through Sunday, July 7th.