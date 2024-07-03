Guide To The Orange Bird Seek & Find During Flavors Of Florida at Disney Springs

Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World now through August 11th can check out this year’s Flavors of Florida event, which features specialty dining and drinking options throughout Disney Springs locations. As part of the fun, guests can stop by the Welcome Center in Town Centre (AKA Guest Relations) to pick up an event guide which also includes a complimentary activity – a seek and find throughout Disney Springs!

With this event guide, the activity ties into the lore and fanciful story of Disney Springs. Didn’t get the event guide at the Welcome Center? Don’t worry, you can also pick one up at Corkcicle, City Works Eatery & Pour House, or eet by Manee Chauhan.

With the activity, as you visit each landmark on the map, you’ll have to look around the area for Orange Bird, who is accompanied by a letter. Once you match the correct letter sticker with the number corresponding to the location in the answer key, you’ll discover the name of the first family to settle near Disney Springs (according to the lengthy backstory written by Imagineers).

Note that the map comes with a sticker page to help track where you’ve been, as well as letters to figure out the answer. There are MORE letters than necessary included on this page to make it extra challenging. Once the answer is decoded, you’ll be able to return to the Welcome Center (or any of the other aforementioned locations) to retrieve a special prize.

SPOILER ALERT! If you’d like to find all of the Orange Bird locations yourself, go ahead and stop reading now but if you need help (or just want all the answers now), keep going!

Our Journey begins in the center of Town Centre, near the Archimedes Screw that exists pretty much dead center in this area of Disney Springs. According to the Disney Springs lore, the crystal clear waters of the springs contained magical properties, as can by demonstrated by turning the wheel of the Archimedes Screw. Just above the screw and to the right, You’ll find our first Orange Bird location, anchored by the letter S.

Let’s proceed going toward the West Side area of Disney Springs, cutting through the covered expanse of Market Street. In the Disney Springs backstory, this is where craftsmen came from far and wide to sell their goods to the residents of Disney Springs.

In the lore, it became so popular that it eventually had to be covered so shoppers could visit rain or shine. Easier to spot if you’re walking through the area from Planet Hollywood towards Town Centre, here’s where you’ll find our next Orange Bird – sporting the letter C.

Heading into West Side, a stop at the Exposition Park (home of the food trucks), and (in the backstory) named for the Grand Centennial Exposition commemorating the (again, fictitious) 100th anniversary of the founding of Disney Springs.

This one might be harder to spot around evening time when lines are big with people grabbing snacks or grabbing spots for the new Disney Dreams That Soar drone show, but in the planter you’ll find another Orange Bird, this time with the letter I.

Continuing down West Side heading toward Cirque Du Soleil and City Works, you can still see sections of the fictitious Sunshine Railway’s elevated tracks dotted throughout the area. In The lore, they once connected Disney Springs to coastal communities in Florida and beyond.

Getting up close to these tracks closer to City Works and the former NBA Experience, you’ll find another Orange Bird, this time accompanied by the letter L.

Let’s begin our trek back through the West Side heading toward The Landing, or, if you’re a Disney Parks fan of a certain age you likely still call this area “The old Pleasure Island.” Here in The Landing, you’ll find the outdoor seating area and showplace adjacent to Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar but before The Boathouse.

Look for the compass near Jock Lindsay’s, and stand on the clipper on the North Arm. If you face outward from the center of the compass, you’ll be able to spot the next Orange Bird with ease, accompanied by a letter N.

Let’s cutback toward Town Centre now before heading back toward the Marketplace, and along this leg of our journey we’ll find what is probably the hardest/easiest Orange Bird to miss. There are faux-signs throughout Disney Springs that tie into the lore of what used to be here (no Pleasure Island sign. Write your letters.) in the backstory.

One of these, located off to the side, is for The Ice House, where perishables like the region’s citrus fruits were stored. On a dock overlooking the crystal clear waters of the Springs, you’ll see this with ease – as long as you’re looking in the right direction. All the way back along the wall, you’ll find Orange Bird with a letter A.

Our journey is nearly over as we head into The Marketplace, using the Village Causeway. It’s on this causeway (that was once a swing bridge for watercraft to pass through in the backstory) that you’ll find our citrus-peddling friend.

Here, Orange Bird can be spotted high on the supports of the bridge, accompanied by a letter R.

Lastly, let’s head back over toward Once Upon A Toy and the playful fountain nearby to look for the Great Seal of Disney Springs. On the building that was once home to The Void, you’ll be able to find this giant seal, and just below on the building itself you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Beneath the seal, you’ll find Orange Bird with our last letter, I.

Please note, we did NOT discover these symbols in numerical order on the answer key. So there will be a bit of unscrambling if you didn’t place the stickers in the proper locations as we went along. If done correctly, you should have your answer and your map should look like the one below.

After completion, you can head to one of the redemption locations (we went to the Welcome Center once again) to retrieve your special prize!

If you want to partake in this fun and free activity at Disney Springs for yourself, it’s available now through August 11th. Be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to book your trip to Walt Disney World now or any other time of year, as they can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.