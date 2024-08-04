“Happily Ever After” Singer Appears In New Video From Walt Disney World

Fans of one of the greatest Nighttime Spectaculars in Walt Disney World History are sure to love a new video featuring one of the vocalists behind its signature anthem.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the current nighttime spectacular at the Magic Kingdom Happily Ever After

In it, we see singer Angie K. making a return to Walt Disney World, where fans will recognize her vocal stylings as one half of the duo (along with Jordan Fisher) singing the signature song from the pyrotechnic and projection-filled spectacle.

The video also features sporadic moments where she breaks into the tune, proving that she still knows every word of the song, as well as discussing some favorite Disney friends.

Outside of Disney, Angie K. is shaking up Nashville with her fresh blend of hard hitting country with a nod to her Latin roots. Her first bilingual single ‘Real Talk’ catapulted her on the country scene by making her a ‘Highway Find’ on Sirius XM’s The Highway. Since then, she has accumulated over 20 million+ streams, 500k+ followers, and was the only independent artist to play on the Nissan Stadium stage during the 2022 CMA Fest. She was recently named to the 2023 class of CMT’s ‘Next Women of Country’ and their 'Listen Up' class of 2024.

After debuting back in 2017, and disappearing for a short time for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, Happily Ever After invites Magic Kingdom Guests to go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology, along with astounding fireworks in an extravaganza that uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.

Fans around the globe immediately fell in love with the show, and have since been inspired to find their own happily ever after.

If you'd like to see this, or any of the other nighttime spectaculars and live entertainment at Walt Disney World for yourself